Tripura: TIPRASA Accord To Be Signed Today In Presence Of Key Dignitaries

AGARTALA: In a landmark move that will usher in a new era in the political landscape of Tripura, the much-awaited TIPRASA Accord is set to be signed today at 12:30 PM.

The accord, intended to address the long-standing plight of the tribal community and ensuring their rights, will see the presence of key figures including Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Member of Parliament Biplab Deb, and Tripura's Chief Secretary.

The ceremony, slated to be conducted live digitally, will witness the participation of Tipra Motha founder Pradyut Deb Barman, who will sign on behalf of the party.