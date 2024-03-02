Tripura: TIPRASA Accord To Be Signed Today In Presence Of Key Dignitaries

AGARTALA: In a landmark move that will usher in a new era in the political landscape of Tripura, the much-awaited TIPRASA Accord is set to be signed today at 12:30 PM.
The accord, intended to address the long-standing plight of the tribal community and ensuring their rights, will see the presence of key figures including Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Member of Parliament Biplab Deb, and Tripura's Chief Secretary.
The ceremony, slated to be conducted live digitally, will witness the participation of Tipra Motha founder Pradyut Deb Barman, who will sign on behalf of the party.
Besides him, other important dignitaries, including the likes of Pradyut Deb Barma, Motba Chairman Jagdish Deb Barma, President Bijoy Hrangkhawl, and Leader of the Opposition Animesh Deb Barma, are expected to be present in this virtual event.
One of the vital features of this accord is the formation of a tripartite committee, which will be set up shortly so as to ensure the effective implementation of its provisions.
It is to be noted that the the accord is poised to address crucial matters pertaining to tribal land and language rights, thereby marking a drastic step towards ensuring their political and financial autonomy.
Meanwhile, Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, the scion of Tripura’s royal family, had rushed to Delhi after receiving a call from the Central government.
The royal scion was amid an indefinite hunger strike in Hatai Koto, formerly known as Baramura Hills in Tripura.
While he was addressing the crowd, he received a phone call when MLA Animesh Debbarma handed over the phone to him.
Following the phone conversation, Pradyot said that he needed to go to Delhi as the Central government had asked him to come there.
Pradyot also claimed that he would travel to Delhi on an empty stomach while continuing his hunger strike. He declared his intention that he would not consume anything until he receives positive response.
ALSO READ: Assam Police's Birdie Boro Steals The Show In All India Meet, Clinches 4 Medals
ALSO WATCH: