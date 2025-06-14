Assam: Tourists flock to Kakochang Waterfall to escape intense heat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: With the state reeling under an intense heatwave, a large number of people from across the region gathered on Friday at the Kakochang Waterfall in the Karbi Hills to find some relief. Flowing continuously from the peaks of the lush green Karbi Anglong hills, this pristine natural gift creates a mesmerizing beauty as it cascades down through forests of green wild bamboo (kak-bah). The indigenous Karbi people have traditionally built stilt houses and lived in this area for generations, naming the waterfall ‘Kakochang’ after the abundance of kak-bah in the region.

Kakochang comprises a trio of waterfalls and has recently become a major attraction, inviting everyone to experience its natural charm. In today’s fast-paced and mechanical life, people naturally yearn to spend time amidst serene, unspoiled nature, and waterfalls hold a special allure. The exhilarating sight and sound of water plunging down from the cliffs can induce a divine feeling and offer a moment of reflection on life and existence. Kakochang, blessed with such extraordinary beauty, holds immense potential as a tourism hotspot.

Since the discovery of the Kakochang Waterfall, there has been a constant stream of visitors. In the early days, reaching the waterfall required a challenging trek through rocks and river streams, making it an adventurous journey. However, those who loved such challenges were more than willing to undertake it. Today, the situation has changed. People of all ages can now visit Kakochang comfortably, thanks to significant government development efforts.

Previously, visitors had to cross streams like ‘Kakojan’ before reaching the waterfall. Now, well-built bridges and concrete paths have been constructed, allowing vehicles to drive smoothly. Additionally, safe and scenic walkways with railings have been developed over the rocky slopes leading to the waterfall. Perhaps this is why both domestic and international tourists are now visiting in increasing numbers.

Visitors come from far and wide, including school excursions, picnic groups, and those seeking a natural escape from urban life, to enjoy the refreshing, lush green surroundings of this hilltop waterfall. Many women sanitation workers are employed to keep the area clean, while volunteers are always ready to help in every aspect. There is also a concerted effort to keep the area plastic-free.

On the hilly trails of Kakochang, many local Karbi farmers sell fresh-cut pineapple, oranges, betel nuts and leaves, drinking water, biscuits, bamboo-cooked rice, pork, and chicken, all at reasonable prices.

From Kaziranga, one can travel to the commercial town of Bokakhat and then head about 15 km east from the Nahorjan tri-junction on National Highway 37 to reach the welcome gate of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. Adorned with traditional Karbi attire and the inscription ‘Kar-Dom (Namaskar),’ the entry gate features photos of a man and woman in ethnic dress that seem to say, ‘Welcome to Kaiflangso.’ Through winding roads lined with scenic tea gardens, visitors finally reach the enchanting Kakochang Waterfall, also known as Kaiflangso Waterfall.

Recently added to the tourism map, Kakochang’s beauty and growing popularity suggest that with further development, it could make a long-lasting contribution to Assam’s tourism industry. It is also one of the main revenue sources for the Karbi Anglong district. Many young people from outside Assam are now coming to cool off in the refreshing waters cascading from the Karbi Hills.

