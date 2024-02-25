Programme on cyber safety and Security of Children and Elimination of Corporal Punishment organised

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A one-day training-cum-sensitisation programme on Cyber Safety and Security of Children and Elimination of Corporal Punishment in Schools was organised on Friday at the conference hall of Biswanath Chariali Municipal Board. The programme was organized under the initiative of National Commission for Protection Child Rights in joint collaboration with Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and District Administration, Biswanath.

Also Read: Assam: Road accident kills one on NH-17 in Singra Reserve Forest area, Boko

Also Watch: