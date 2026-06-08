Assam: Trader ‘harassed’ by forest official at Mayong

Our Correspondent

Morigaon: A serious allegation has come to light against a section of official employees of the forest department, with a vehicle owner accusing them of harassing legitimate business operators at Mayong. According to the complaint, trucks transporting sand from legally approved sand-mining areas after paying the required government royalty and obtaining valid challans are allegedly being subjected to unnecessary harassment. At the same time, numerous vehicles reportedly operating without proper documentation are allowed to pass unchecked. Morigaon Forest Officer Munmi Gogoi has been specifically accused of the allegations.

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