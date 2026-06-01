Bongaigaon: Female journalist allegedly harassed by supporter of AKRSU leader

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A female journalist, Tarali Upaddhyay, of a local news portal, allegedly faced harassment and intimidation by supporters of AKRSU leader Sanjib Kumar Ray during a meeting at the AKRSU Central Office on Sunday.

Talking to the press, Tarali Upaddhyay said, “I had gone to the AKRSU Central Office along with other journalists to cover a meeting being held by the AKRSU Central Committee regarding corruption allegations against Sanjib Kumar Ray. While I was recording videos outside the office, Arup Kumar Ray of Khagarpur suddenly snatched my mobile phone and threatened me. Later, I reported to the Bongaigaon police about the matter,” she said. Sanjib Kumar Ray is facing allegations of corruption in two road projects executed under the Chief Minister’s Paved Road Scheme. The projects include the 10.3-km Khagarpur Check Post–Garogaon road, involving alleged irregularities of about Rs 93.2 lakh, and the Malipara–Majpara road project, for which Rs 75.07 lakh was sanctioned.

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