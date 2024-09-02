Assam: Traditional Boating Event held on National Sports Day by SYWD in Morigaon District

Our correspondent

Morigaon: The Sports and Youth Welfare Department of Assam organized a fascinating traditional boating competition in a befitting manner in conjunction with National Sports Day on Sunday at Charon Beel in Morigaon district.

The event was inaugurated by the Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, Nandita Gorlocha, in the presence of secretary to Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, District Commissioner, Morigaon, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, ADCs, District Sports Officer, Morigaon, Morigaon distinguished guests, and officers.

The Minister, Nandita Garlocha, expressed her commitment to the development of water sports in the district and assured that all measures would be taken to promote water sports and provide opportunities to our youth to excel in this fiel. The Minister emphasized the vast scope of kayaking and canoeing in today’s world and encouraged the athletes to take advantage of these opportunities. The District Commissioner, Devashish Sharma, highlighted the advantages of promoting water sports in conjunction with the Minister. The District Commissioner, Morigaon, Debashis Sarma, assured that the district administration will always support the sports department in their initiatives. “We will provide all the necessary assistance to ensure the success of their events and celebrations,” he said.

The event was attended by Minister Nandita Gorlocha and Additional District Commissioner Pallavi Kachari, who encouraged the youth to play rope pulling, kabaddi, volleyball, and other traditional sports among the children from different parts of the district. The highlight of the day was the traditional boat race competition, where three teams emerged victorious: the blue members (1st), the green members (2nd), and the white members (3rd).

