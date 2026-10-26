Assam: Traditional ‘Nao Khel’ draws crowds on Kulshi River

Ma Lakhimi boat from Ratanpur wins first prize

CORRESPONDENTS

AZARA/BOKO: The 53rd edition of the traditional boat race, popularly known as Nao Khel, was held on the Kulshi River in Kamrup district on Saturday, drawing thousands of spectators from different parts of the region.

An important part of Assam’s traditional sporting and cultural heritage, Nao Khel features long wooden boats, rhythmic folk songs and spirited competition among rowers. During the race, participants in brightly decorated boats, some measuring up to 50 feet in length, rowed in unison to the traditional Naokhelor Geet, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of cymbals, locally known as taal.

Organised by the Kulshi Youth Club, the annual event has emerged as a major local attraction, bringing together people from neighbouring villages and other areas to celebrate the region’s cultural traditions.

According to Kulshi Youth Club president Pradeep Rabha, the tradition dates back to 1973, when a group of residents of Kulshi village organised a boat race on the Kulshi River on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja. Following requests from well-wishers, the organisers subsequently decided to hold the competition a day before Lakshmi Puja. Since then, the Kulshi Youth Club has continued to organise the event annually.

Ten teams representing different villages and localities participated in this year’s competition. The participating teams were Aashirwad of Jarapara, Jai Sri Ram and Sri Ram of Kardeguri, Mama-Bhagin of Samaria, Ma Lakhimi, Sri Sri Bijay Lakhmi of Ratanpur, Shakili Phulguri, Maa Samiran of Sontali, Ishwar Putra of No. 2 Jiyakur and Roi Roi Binale, an anchalik team.

Ma Lakhimi of Ratanpur secured the first position, winning a cash prize of Rs 20,001 along with a trophy. Aashirwad of Jarapara finished second and received Rs 15,001 and a trophy.

Palashbari MLA Himanshu Shekhar Baishya, Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Executive Member Rama Kanta Rabha, Kamrup Zila Parishad vice-president Tanuja Rabha, Dr. Pranab Kumar Rabha, Samudra Rabha and Kulshi Forest Officer Kankanjyoti Kaushik were among those present at the event.