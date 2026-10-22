Assam: Traditional boat race marks golden jubilee celebrations at Kukurmara

Locals seek government intervention to save the riverine tradition

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The traditional boat race held on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami drew thousands of spectators to the Kalahi river at Kukurmara on Wednesday, marking one of the major attractions of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Kukurmara Anchalik Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee.

The committee, established in 1977, celebrated its 50th anniversary with an 11-day programme from October 11 to October 21, featuring a series of colourful events and cultural activities.

The traditional boat race, which has been an integral part of Dashami celebrations in the region for generations, witnessed enthusiastic participation with nine boats competing in the event amid cheers from thousands of spectators gathered along the riverbanks.

In the competition, “Ishwar Putra No. 2 Jiyakuri” secured the first position, winning a cash prize of Rs 31,000 along with a trophy. “Ashirbad of Gumi Jarapara Raij” bagged the second prize, receiving Rs 21,000 and a trophy, while the “Mama-Bhagin” boat from Chamaria finished third and was awarded Rs 7,000 along with a trophy. Mojibur Rahman, the helmsman of the Mama-Bhagin boat from Chamaria, was adjudged the best helmsman and received a cash award of Rs 1,001.

Meanwhile, around six Durga Puja committees carried out the immersion of Goddess Durga idols in the Kalahi river on Wednesday, marking the conclusion of the Durga Puja festivities in the area.

However, the traditional boat race is facing challenges due to the gradual silting of the river. Local residents expressed concern that the Kolohi river has become increasingly shallow, creating difficulties for boats to navigate smoothly during the competition.

They urged the State Government to take immediate steps to clear the river mouth and restore the river’s navigability to preserve the traditional boat race. Residents warned that failure to address the problem could eventually lead to the disappearance of this age-old cultural practice from South Kamrup.

The boat race remains an important part of the region’s cultural heritage, bringing together communities and preserving a traditional sporting event passed down through generations. Locals stressed that appropriate measures to protect the river are essential to ensure that the tradition continues to thrive and is passed on to future generations.