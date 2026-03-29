Assam: Traffic diverted on NH-37 following damage to Sivasagar bridge

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Vehicular movement along National Highway-37 has been temporarily diverted following damage to the Jaya bridge (Gammon bridge) in Sivasagar district.

As per the revised arrangement, all vehicles, including buses and light motor vehicles travelling from the Jorhat side towards Dibrugarh and Tinsukia, will be rerouted via Bhatiapar Tiniali, passing through Sivasagar town along AT Road up to Darikapar. Similarly, vehicles coming from Dibrugarh towards Jorhat, Guwahati and other destinations will follow the reverse route via Darikapar through Sivasagar town to Bhatiapar Tiniali.

The administration has also imposed restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles. Trucks will not be allowed to ply along the diverted route between 6:00 am and 10:00 pm.

Also Read: Assam: Bridge collapse snaps NH-37 link over Dikhow in Sivasagar