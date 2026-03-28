Assam: Bridge collapse snaps NH-37 link over Dikhow in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A major disruption occurred early on Friday morning after a portion of the historic Gammon bridge over the Dikhow river collapsed, snapping a crucial link on National Highway 37 in Sivasagar district. The incident took place around 4:30 am while repair work was underway, leading to the immediate closure of the bridge for all vehicular traffic.

According to sources, a significant section in the middle of the bridge gave way while a truck was passing over it, triggering the collapse. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. The sudden failure has severely disrupted transportation, cutting off vital connectivity between Upper Assam and Lower Assam.

The bridge, located at Konwerpur over the Dikhow river, serves as a key route linking major towns such as Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Dibrugarh. Its closure has forced commuters and transport services to take longer alternative routes, causing significant inconvenience.

The collapse has once again raised serious concerns over infrastructure maintenance and safety, particularly on critical transport corridors in the region.

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