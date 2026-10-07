Assam: Traffic jams, parking woes become serious concerns in Pathsala

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Traffic congestion and inadequate parking facilities have become a growing concern in Pathsala town, with several banks, commercial establishments, and other businesses operating without dedicated parking spaces for customers and visitors.

During peak hours, vehicles are often parked along roadsides and busy stretches as motorists struggle to find proper parking facilities. The situation frequently leads to traffic congestion and makes it difficult for other vehicles, pedestrians, and emergency services to move smoothly.

The problem becomes more serious during business hours when vehicle movement increases in the town. Unregulated roadside parking can also create safety risks, particularly for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

Residents and commuters have urged the authorities and concerned establishments to take steps to address the parking problem. They have called for designated parking areas, stricter enforcement against illegal roadside parking and proper traffic management in congested parts of Pathsala.

Also read: Massive Traffic Congestion Reported on Routes to Zubeen Khetra