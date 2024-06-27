Assam: Traffic Rules Revised; Fines For Document Discrepancies Removed

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced major changes pertaining to traffic fine regulations during a cabinet briefing held in Nalbari today.

The decision to revise traffic rules has been made by taking into cognizance the unjust treatment towards auto rickshaw drivers.

The Assam CM declared a series of reforms to simplify rules for two-wheelers and reduce financial burdens on commuters, particularly the economically vulnerable sections of society.

These changes will be enforced with immediate effect. Two-wheelers will be fined for helmet violations and the penalties for document discrepancies has been omitted.