Assam: Traffic Rules Revised; Fines For Document Discrepancies Removed

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced major changes pertaining to traffic fine regulations during a cabinet briefing held in Nalbari today.
The decision to revise traffic rules has been made by taking into cognizance the unjust treatment towards auto rickshaw drivers.
The Assam CM declared a series of reforms to simplify rules for two-wheelers and reduce financial burdens on commuters, particularly the economically vulnerable sections of society.
These changes will be enforced with immediate effect. Two-wheelers will be fined for helmet violations and the penalties for document discrepancies has been omitted.
As far as auto rickshaws and rickshaws are concerned, fines will not be imposed on them for initial violations. They will be penalized after committing repeated offenses, defined as five or more instances.
The Assam CM stated that the transport department has been directed to establish clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to streamline enforcement.
He emphasized the government's stance against undue harassment and went on to cite last year's modest revenue of approximately 6-7 crores from fines.
CM Sarma went on to say that targeting poor individuals over such minor amounts is unacceptable.
Meanwhile, the number of challans issued for traffic rule violations and the penalties recovered from violators subsequently marked a huge increase in Assam in the past few years, with a total of 10.39 lakh challans issued and an amount of Rs 108.91 crore recovered in 2023 as penalties, according to data available in the e-challan database.
Significantly, a record number of over 1 lakh e-challans were issued to traffic rule violators, and an amount of Rs 5.38 crore was recovered from the violators in just one month in 2024—from January 1 to 29, 2024.
