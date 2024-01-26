Assam: Tragedy Strikes at Hatisila Picnic Spot as Youth Drowns in Brahmaputra River Mishap

GUWAHATI: In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded on Friday at the scenic Hatisila picnic spot near Panikhaiti in Assam's Kamrup district, a leisurely outing turned tragic as a young man lost his life in a boating mishap.

The victim, identified as Abinash Deka, a resident of Baihata Chariali, had embarked on what was supposed to be a cheerful picnic to Hatisila. Little did he know that the day would take a devastating turn.

Reports suggest that Abinash, seeking adventure, opted for a dinghy ride on the mighty Brahmaputra River. The picturesque setting, however, soon transformed into a scene of despair as the dinghy capsized, leaving Abinash desperately struggling for his life in the turbulent waters.

Local authorities were alerted to the incident, and the police promptly rushed to the scene. Despite their best efforts, they could not avert the tragedy, and Abinash succumbed to the force of the river.

The swift intervention of the local police did enable the recovery of Abinash's lifeless body from the water. The entire community was left in shock and grief at the untimely demise of the young man, whose adventurous spirit led to an unforeseen and tragic end.

The Hatisila picnic spot, known for its scenic beauty along the south bank of the Brahmaputra, has been a popular destination for locals seeking respite and relaxation. However, this incident serves as a grim reminder of the unpredictable dangers that can lurk even in seemingly tranquil settings.

As the community grapples with the loss of Abinash Deka, questions may arise regarding safety measures at such picnic spots. Authorities may face scrutiny over the adequacy of precautions in place to prevent such incidents and protect the lives of those seeking recreation along the riverbanks.

The tragic drowning of Abinash Deka serves as a poignant narrative, urging both locals and authorities to prioritize safety and awareness when enjoying the natural beauty that Assam's picnic spots have to offer. As the community mourns the loss of a vibrant young life, the incident also prompts reflection on the need for enhanced safety measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.