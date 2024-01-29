Assam: Tragedy Strikes Hailakandi as Two Lives Lost in Separate Train Accidents

GUWAHATI: In a harrowing turn of events on Sunday night, Hailakandi district witnessed two distinct yet equally tragic incidents, resulting in the loss of two lives due to separate train accidents.

The first victim, identified as Ajit Samanta, a 55-year-old e-rickshaw puller, met a fatal end in the Hanuman Temple area of Hailakandi town. According to sources, Samanta, after securely parking his e-rickshaw, attempted to cross the Mizoram connecting railway track. Unfortunately, a speeding goods train struck him from behind, leading to the immediate loss of his life. The police, responding to the distressing scene, sent the severed body for a post-mortem examination.

Simultaneously, in another part of the district at Umarpur, Kutil Uddin faced a similarly tragic fate. Uddin, identified as the second victim, was run over by the Sealdah-Silchar express train while walking near the railway track. Promptly after the incident, he was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, due to the severity of his injuries, Uddin was subsequently transferred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The community in Hailakandi is grappling with shock and sorrow as news of these back-to-back incidents spreads. The loss of two lives in separate train accidents on the same night has left residents deeply saddened. Local authorities are expected to conduct thorough investigations into both cases to determine the circumstances leading to these unfortunate incidents.

Railway safety measures and public awareness regarding the potential dangers near railway tracks have become crucial talking points in the aftermath of these tragedies. Residents are calling for increased vigilance and enhanced safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.The aftermath of this tragic night leaves the community in mourning, emphasizing the importance of concerted efforts to prevent such incidents and protect lives in the future.