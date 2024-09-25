Assam: Tragic Accident Claims Life of a Man

Sivsagar: A tragic road accident occurred at Bhatiapar GGS Chariali on NH 37 in Sivasagar, resulting in the death of a man and leaving another injured.

The deceased has been identified as Arvind Rajkhowa, while the injured individual is Dipen Das, who was riding on the same motorcycle.

The accident happened when their TVS motorcycle, bearing registration number AS 04 V 7426, collided head-on with a truck that fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Rajkhowa died on the spot due to severe injuries, while Das has been admitted to Joysagar Civil Hospital for treatment.

Sivasagar Police have launched an investigation and are actively searching for the driver of the truck involved in the incident.