Assam: Tragic Accident in Dima Hasao; One Dead, Dozens Injured as Night Bus Collides at Ditokcherra

GUWAHATI: A night bus journey from Agartala to Guwahati ended in catastrophe. This calamity took place in the Dima Hasao district. The bus registered under AS 01NC 0243, encountered shocking accident. This incident unfolded near Ditokcherra at the stroke of midnight on Wednesday.

The post-collision scene bore witness to the death of a passenger. This incident also wounded 30 others. It underscored the perilous nature of road travel in this locality. The deceased was identified as Deepraj Debbarma originating from Tripura. This unfortunate individual lost his battle to injuries sustained in the grisly accident.

Among the casualties, there existed pressing need for aid. Six passengers were in a critical condition. Their state mandated their immediate transfer to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH). Medical attention was crucial.

The severity of their injuries underscored a desperate need. This pertained to medical facilities. It is an especially crucial requirement in remote locations.

After the tragic incident the remaining passengers took refuge at Harangajao Public Health Centre (PHC). There, they received critical medical care. Their homeward journey was then arranged. Amendu Hojai an Autonomous Council Member for the Harangajao Constituency, managed the logistics. Due to his help stranded passengers found relief amidst the chaos.

However, attempts to provide assistance were overshadowed by unsettling claims. Accusations have emerged that a bus driver was operating the vehicle while intoxicated. These allegations have ignited public outrage. This adds complexity to an already heart-wrenching situation.

An urgent inquiry was needed at this point by authorities. Recently these authorities initiated an investigation into this grave matter. The matter has serious implications and is currently under review.

The occurrence of these events serves as a somber reminder of vulnerabilities deeply rooted in the regional transportation infrastructure. Communities grapple with the aftermath of this disaster. However a cloud of unanswered questions remains. The primary focus of these questions is the safety protocols. They also involve the oversight measures that govern public transportation.

The need for stringent regulation is painfully evident and vigilant oversight is instrumental in preventing further tragedies. The emphasis on this matter cannot be exaggerated. This needs amplification. The name of the crisis spurs collective action. It also makes a demand for accountability during challenging times.