Assam: Youth killed in road accident at NH-37, Barhapjan

DOOMDOOMA: A 25-year-old youth was killed in a road traffic accident in front of a Dhaba at NH-37, Barhapjan under Doomdooma Police Station (PS) on Wednesday night. The victim was identified as Anirban Sheel, a resident of Darjjipatti, Barhapjan. He was coming home on his bicycle after duty when he was hit by a Scorpio (AS 23 V 4738) coming from Doomdooma towards Barhapjan around 9 pm. The vehicle fled the spot after the accident. The victim was rushed to the LGNB Civil Hospital, Tinsukia where he succumbed to his injuries. Police recovered the vehicle from the house of BJP leader Dulal Chandra Roy of Milanban, Barhapjan after checking the CCTV footage. The driver of the vehicle later surrendered before the police. The deceased was an employee of the Dhaba NH-37.

