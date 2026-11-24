A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A tragic road accident that took place on National Highway 15 near Khanaguri in Sootea on Monday claimed the life of Pabitra Kumar Bhuyan, a 67-year-old man, on the spot. One calf was also killed, while a pregnant cow sustained serious injuries in the accident.

According to available information, farmer Pabitra Kumar Bhuyan of Barbhuyan village was on his way with two cattle to release them into a grazing field when a goods-laden trailer bearing registration number BR04GB8264, travelling from Biswanath Chariali towards Tezpur, hit the farmer and the two cattle. The farmer died on the spot, while the pregnant cow sustained serious injuries.