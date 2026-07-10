JAMUGURIHAT: One Killed, Three Seriously Injured in NH-15 Road Accident at Sootea

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: In a tragic road mishap that took place on the NH-15 at Kachari Gaon, Sootea, on Tuesday afternoon, one Prasenjit Dey, a resident of Rail Gate, Biswanath Chariali, lost his life. According to information, two motorcycles, bearing registration numbers AS12AM9531 and AS12AS2024, collided with each other. While Prasenjit Dey succumbed to his injuries, the other three were sent to the Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital in serious condition.

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