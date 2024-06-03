Assam: Tragic Boat Accident in Cachar District; One Dead, Four Missing

GUWAHATI: In a heart-wrenching incident in Assam’s Cachar district at least one person has drowned. Four others are missing following boat accident on Monday. The tragedy occurred in Sonai Dakhin Mohanpur locality. An inflatable boat engaged in relief operations struck by sudden storm. This caused it to capsize.

The boat navigated through floodwater. It carried seven people. This included women and children on mission to provide relief in flood-stricken area. The storm hit boat with such force and it overturned. Passengers thrown into turbulent waters.

Rescue teams dispatched to the scene. These teams managed to recover body of one individual. Despite the tragedy. Two people rescued alive. The fate of remaining four passengers. It remains uncertain and they are still reported missing.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has launched extensive search and rescue operation. They aim to locate the missing individuals. The rescue efforts are being carried out. Conditions are challenging. This is due to ongoing storm. And high water levels in area.

Eyewitnesses reported inflatable boat used for relief duties. It had been navigating through floodwater. Then the weather suddenly deteriorated. The storm's intensity left passengers with little time to react. This led to boat’s capsizing. Subsequently several passengers drifted away.

Authorities expressed their concern over the incident. They assured every possible measure is being taken. The local administration has also been mobilized. They assist in search operations. They provide support to families of victims.

This tragic event highlights risks faced by relief workers. Volunteers venture into dangerous conditions to provide assistance to those affected by natural disasters. Ongoing floods in Assam have already caused significant damage and disruption adds to region's woes.

As search and rescue operations continue, people remains hopeful for safe return of missing individuals. The incident serves as somber reminder of perils. These come with natural calamities. It also highlights bravery of those. They risk their lives to help others in times of need.