Mizoram: 11-Year-Old Samuel Lalbiakhlua Becomes World’s Youngest Paragliding Pilot

AIZAWL: Samuel Lalbiakhlua 11-year-old from Saitual town in Mizoram, has soared into history books as world’s youngest paragliding pilot. Achievement officially recognized by the International Book of Records. Samuel’s remarkable feat has earned him certificate confirming his record-breaking status.

Samuel’s journey to this milestone began in Bir Billing Himachal Pradesh. A renowned paragliding destination, it is second-highest point in world and highest in Asia. Under expert guidance of mentor Zaithawnmawi Samuel enrolled at TT School of Paragliding on March 10, 2024. Over six days of intensive training. Samuel showcased exceptional flexibility stamina and aviation skills. This culminated in achievement of his Pilot Level 2 certificate.

On March 16, 2024. Samuel successfully paraglided at Bir Billing. Securing his place in annals of aviation history. His accomplishment not only makes him youngest paragliding pilot in India. But also sets new world record.

Samuel’s passion for adventure sports began early. By age of eight he had already climbed Mamrawng peak. One of highest summits in Mizoram at 1,812 meters. His adventurous spirit propelled him to new heights. His unwavering determination is inspirational.

The Mizoram Paragliding Association (MPGA) celebrated Samuel’s extraordinary achievement. They praised his willpower and talent. The association highlighted the pride his accomplishment has brought to Mizoram.

The International Book of Records in their official communication, stated "Congratulations We feel overjoyed to inform you that your application for Application ID: IBR19550 is successful. You are now the official Record Holder of the International Book of Records. Your Record Holder certificate will soon be delivered. At International Book of Records we take great care to evaluate every application. Before we accept or reject a new proposal, we always carry out specific research. This can require expertise of external consultants. Congratulations once again.”

Samuel’s record-breaking achievement is testament to his incredible determination skill and unwavering support of his mentors and family. His journey from picturesque landscapes of Mizoram to skies of Bir Billing exemplifies heights that passion and perseverance can achieve. Samuel Lalbiakhlua’s name is now etched in history of Indian aviation. This fact inspires young adventurers across nation.