Assam: Cultural Unity Rally Marks Conclusion of AASU's 12th Convention in Tinsukia District

DOOMDOOMA: The Tinsukia District Unit of the All Assam Students Union (AASU) orchestrated a spectacular cultural unity rally on the concluding day of its 12th convention. The event, which unfolded at the public playground in Doomdooma, witnessed enthusiastic participation from various communities, creating a harmonious blend of traditions.

The vibrant procession featured cultural troupes representing diverse communities, each contributing to the kaleidoscope of Assamese heritage. Traditional music, dance, and art were on full display, encapsulating the spirit of unity that AASU advocates.

The event provided a platform for artists like Nayan Nilim to showcase their talents, further enriching the cultural dimension of the region. The cultural unity rally served as a conclusion to AASU's 12th convention, leaving an indelible mark on the minds of the participants.