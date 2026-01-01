Assam: Tragic road mishap claims two lives in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a tragic road mishap, two persons were killed while one was critically injured near Nonoi Panikhati on Tuesday. The incident took place in front of the Panikhaiti Swahid High School.

According to eyewitnesses, a speeding car bearing registration number AS02AV5099, lost control and mowed down several pedestrians, including a youth and a schoolgirl, before crashing into the divider.

The victims were identified as Rajimul Haque (41 years) and Pooja Laskar (17 years), who were declared dead on arrival at a private nursing home in Nagaon.

The injured 13-year-old Tarizur Zaman is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU at a private hospital in Nagaon town. The police have seized the vehicle and launched an investigation into the incident.

The accident has sent shockwaves across the Panikhaiti and Nagaon areas, with locals expressing grief and outrage over the tragedy.

