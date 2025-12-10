Woman Killed, Law Student Injured in Road Mishap at Nagaon Railway Crossing

Pranjana Saikia sustained critical injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital with assistance from Nagaon police, who reached the spot soon after receiving the alert. The truck driver has been detained, and the vehicle has been seized for further investigation.

Residents stated that this is not the first time such an incident has occurred. The Haiborgaon-Mullapatty crossing, located on the busy Nagaon-Morigaon state highway, has seen repeated mishaps over the years due to the hazardous condition of the tracks and the absence of an over bridge or proper safety mechanisms. Locals have made numerous appeals to authorities, but no action has followed.

Today’s tragedy has reignited frustration in the community. Locals are demanding immediate construction of a railway overpass, insisting that the authorities must act before more lives are lost.