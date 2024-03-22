Assam: TRAI Kolkata Conducts Outreach Program On Telecom Safeguards

MAJULI: A customer outreach program was conducted recently by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) at Majuli College in Assam's Kamalabari.

The event was organized by TRAI's Kolkata regional office and its purpose was to raise awareness among the attendees on government policies intended to safeguard consumer interest in the telecom sector.

Officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Assam, the state government, telecom operator BSNL and consumer advocacy groups attended this event which was inaugurated by Debajit Saikia, the Principal of Majuli College.