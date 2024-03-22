Assam: TRAI Kolkata Conducts Outreach Program On Telecom Safeguards

MAJULI: A customer outreach program was conducted recently by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) at Majuli College in Assam's Kamalabari.
The event was organized by TRAI's Kolkata regional office and its purpose was to raise awareness among the attendees on government policies intended to safeguard consumer interest in the telecom sector.
Officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Assam, the state government, telecom operator BSNL and consumer advocacy groups attended this event which was inaugurated by Debajit Saikia, the Principal of Majuli College.
Amit Ghosal, the Joint Advisor of TRAI Kolkata, was invited as the chief guest to the program. He emphasized that the program was part of TRAI's ongoing efforts to educate telecom subscribers on the regulatory framework designed to protect their interests.
Ghosal also went on to underline the recent technological developments made in the communication sector, stressing the significance of public participation in these advancements.
During this outreach program, Saikia shed light on the challenges faced by students and communities in accessing telecom networks.
On the other hand, Ajay Pal Singh, the General Manager of BSNL Jorhat, apprised the attendees about the ongoing initiatives of BSNL.
Moreover, Bitul Chetia, the additional SP of cyber crime, delivered a speech on cyber-crime and related fraud, aimed at educating the attendees about the grave dangers of the digital workspace.
Meanwhile, Debjit Saha, the Chief Investigator of TRAI's Regional Office, gave a clarification on the complaint handling mechanisms available to customers, ensuring that they are equipped with the necessary tools to handle any complaint in an efficient manner.
The program concluded with numerous activities that included networking sessions, which allowed customers to voice their concerns and share experiences, providing a cohesive environment for discourse and learning.
By facilitating such services, TRAI seeks to empower customers with the knowledge and resources, enabling them to navigate through the complex telecommunication landscape.
As technological advancements continue to shape the telecommunications industry, awareness and engagement are paramount to protect consumer interests.
