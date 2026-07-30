Assam: Train services of NFR continue to face disruptions at New Harangajao

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HAFLONG: Train services on the Lumding-Badarpur hill section of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) continue to remain affected as track settlement at New Harangajao (NHGJ) station has forced the suspension of Lines 1 and 2.

Railway authorities have stated that passenger safety remains the top priority, with all train movements currently being routed through Line 3 under strict monitoring.

On Wednesday, the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express was detained at Bandorkhal station for hours, leading to immense suffering of onboard passengers.

According to an official railway bulletin issued on Wednesday afternoon, several passenger trains have been cancelled, while many others have been rescheduled or regulated to avoid train movements between 7:00 pm and 5:00 am through the affected section.

Among the major cancellations are the Guwahati-Dullabcherra Express (15617/15618) and the Guwahati-Silchar Express (15615/15616) on specified dates. Several trains, including the Nagaon-Agartala Express (15650), Agartala-Nagaon Express (15649), Guwahati-Sangaldan Express (15609/15610), Rangiya-Silchar Express (15611/15612), and other long-distance services, have been rescheduled by several hours. A few services, including special and express trains, will be regulated depending on operational conditions.

Railway officials have advised passengers to verify the latest status of their trains before commencing their journey, as operational changes may continue until normal track conditions are restored.

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