Assam: Training for promotion of Cashew nut production held in Tinsukia district

TINSUKIA: The 3-day training programme for the promotion of Cashew nut production in Assam, more particularly in Tinsukia district was organized by AAU-Citrus and Plantation Crops Research Station (CPCRS) under the aegis of Assam Agricultural University (AAU). It was held at three different locations of Tinsukia district namely Barekuri, Dirakmukh and Sadiya which concluded on March 20. The programme, funded by the Directorate of Cashew Research (DCR), Puttur, Karnataka was attended by 120 farmers with 40 each from 3 areas.

The resource persons from DCR namely Dr TN Raviprasad, Dr D Balasubramanian and Dr E Eradasappa conducted the training and delivered the know how technology of Cashew production who dwelt on improved variety, land selection and preparation, pit making, plant population, pruning, application of manure and fertilization, plant protection, harvesting, post-harvest technology and processing. The farmers were also highlighted about value addition and marketing of Cashew nut. The scientists from DCR opined for wide scope for introduction of Cashew in Upper Assam with profitability. The whole programme was conducted under the chairmanship of Dr Raaj Kr Kakoti, Chief Scientist, AAU-CPCRS and was coordinated by Dr Bijit Kr Saud Principal Scientist (Horticulture) AAU-CPCRS, Tinsukia with management support from Dr Nilim Kalita and Dr Monuj Gogoi of AAU-CPCRS Tinsukia.

