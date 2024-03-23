Assam Agricultural University Nagaon organized an awareness on usefulness of weather forecasts in agriculture

Morigaon: Assam Agricultural University, Regional Research Centre, Chilangani, Nagaon organized an awareness meeting on ‘Weather, Climate and Agriculture’ in collaboration with ‘Green Farmer Producer Company’ at Bhurbandha Development block on Friday. The programme was chaired by Hiren Sharma, Managing Director, Green Farmers Producers Company in the presence of about half a hundred farmers. Agricultural Meteorologist Navajyoti Deka explained the objectives of the meeting. He explained in detail how farmers can benefit from weather advisories. The meeting was attended by Dr. Jyoti Rekha Hazarika, a scientist who urged the farmers to select high quality varieties suitable for the weather and climate and promote cultivation in a scientific manner. Dr. Binod Kalita, Scientist, Regional Research Centre, Chilangni also spoke about cultivation of maize and paddy in response to changing climate along with various field crops according to weather conditions.

Dr. Saptadevipa Bhattacharya, Acting Head, Center of Agricultural Sciences, Morigaon urged the women of Bhurbandha agricultural sector to become self-reliant by engaging themselves in agriculture and undertaking agricultural plans depending on the weather and climate. Dr. Sukanya Gogoi, Subject Matter Specialist, Horticulture Department, Center of Agricultural Sciences, Morigaon spoke about the relationship between weather and climate and horticulture.

Navajyoti Deka, Agricultural Meteorologist, explained in detail how the farmers can be benefited from the mobile service ‘Damini’ to get weather advisories developed by the Department of Meteorology, Government of India. A rain gauge (rain gauge) was installed at the Agricultural Science Centre, Morigaon to measure rainfall in Morigaon district.

