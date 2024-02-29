Assam: Training for School Management and Development Committees ends in Doomdooma

DOOMDOOMA: Samagra Shiksha, Tinsukia organized a two-day training programme for the president, member secretary and members of School Management and Development Committees (SMDC) at Hoonlal Higher Secondary School, Doomdooma on February 26 and February 28.

The training was attended by the presidents, member secretaries and members of the SMDCs of seventeen schools in Doomdooma Zone. The training was conducted by Dibyajyoti Gogoi, Karabi Sonowal and Lalit Baruah as resource persons on formation of SMDC and its power and functions, school development plan, use of school annual grant, implementation of various schemes of education department, implementation of New Education Policy -2024.

Also Read: ‘Village Defence Party members instrumental in protecting animals of expanded Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve'

Also Watch: