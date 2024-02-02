Assam: Training on child mental health and protection begins at Biswanath Commerce Senior Secondary School

JAMUGURIHAT: The three-day district level training for nodal teachers of UP (Upper Primary) level on Child Mental Health and Protection convened by Samagra Shiksha, Biswanath began on Thursday at Biswanath Commerce Senior Secondary School. The three-day programme was inaugurated by Bedabrat Bora, DPO (district Programme Officer). Joonmani Mahanta, Anjan Baskota and Barun Bhagawati imparted the training as resource persons. A total of one hundred teachers from various higher secondary schools, high schools, composite schools and M.E and MV schools participated in the training programme under Biswanath, Behali and Chaiduar education block offices of Biswanath district. The training programme will conclude on February 3.

