Lakhimpur: Farewell accorded to Moinapara LP School teacher Debajani Dutta

LAKHIMPUR: A farewell programme was accorded to Debajani Dutta, a retired assistant teacher of Moinapara LP School under Lakhimpur district on Thursday. In this context, a public meeting was organized at the school premises by the school authority and it commenced with Nilima Hazarika, a retired headmistress of the same school, in the chair. Incumbent headmistress of the school, Kusum Sonowal explained objective of the event. She also shed light on the services and contributions rendered by the retired teacher to the school and the students towards enhancing their intellectual prowess. The headmistress appreciated the retired teacher for her sincere, dedicated services to the school and remarked that her diligence, punctuality, dedication and commitment to her work would be an inspiring memory for the school. Other teachers, former students and prominent persons of the locality also delivered lecture by appreciating the retired teacher. In the meeting, the retired teacher was honoured with citations, gamosa, cheleng sadar, bouquet of flowers, bundles of books etc. by the school family, former students and local public. Notably, Debajani Dutta served in the Moinapara LP School from 1995 to 2024.

