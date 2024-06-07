Tezpur University Hosts Enlightening Lecture on NEP 2020 and Indian Knowledge Traditions by JNU VC Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit

Tezpur: Tezpur University (TU) hosted a thought-provoking public lecture on “National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and Indian Knowledge Traditions,” delivered by Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, noted academician and Vice-Chancellor (VC), Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday, at the KBR auditorium of the University.

Prof. Pandit’s lecture delved into the synergies between the NEP and India’s rich traditional knowledge systems (IKS). While doing so, Prof Pandit gave examples of both contemporary times and Indian traditions. “NEP focuses on a multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary approach and the importance of this approach was evident during this election,” the Vice Chancellor said. The exit polls predicted something, and the result was something else. This was because the human mind can’t be predicted and requires a multidisciplinary approach, she said.

Taking a dig at the colonial mindset, the JNU VC said that knowledge is power, and narratives are created by controlling it. Due to the colonial mindset, we have formed an inferiority complex, and it is time through NEP the focus should be on ancient Indian wisdom. Giving examples of Ahom and Chola kingdom, she said that earlier, few would have come across the glory of these kingdoms.

Linking IKS and Science, Prof Pandit said that Indian tradition advocates respect for five elements, i.e. earth, water, fire, air, and space without which nature takes its course. Prof Pandit pointed towards the rising temperature in India and climate change.

She then urged the august gathering to decolonize one’s mindset to reimagine and reconstruct our knowledge. “Education promotes inclusivity, and in order to comprehend national and international phenomena, we need learn locally.”, the VC said. She further said that the Northeast being a diverse region has a lot to contribute to IKS. However, the VC emphasized that while exploring India’s rich traditions, one needs to be critical and critical does not mean anti-national. She urged the new government to increase expenditure on education and to empower publicly funded educational institutions.

Earlier, delivering the welcome address, Tezpur University VC, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh said that the University shall continue this public lecture series by inviting distinguished speakers for greater academic engagement and intellectual discourse.



