Assam: Training programme for ACS 2026 batch commences at BASC

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KOKRAJHAR: The four-week training programme on Sixth Schedule administration and tribal languages for the Assam Civil Service (ACS), 2026 batch commenced on Tuesday at the Bodoland Administrative Staff College (BASC), Kokrajhar. The inaugural session was graced by Mukesh Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam cum Principal Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), as the chief guest.

Pankaj Chakravarty, District Commissioner, Kokrajhar cum Director of Training, BASC, formally welcomed the 44 officer trainees participating in the intensive training programme. The programme is designed to provide the probationers with a comprehensive understanding of Sixth Schedule administration, local governance, and community engagement, integrating classroom learning with practical exercises and field exposure.

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