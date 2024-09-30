Assam: Training programme on ‘Biofloc Fish and Pearl Culture’ held in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A three day long hands-on training programme on ‘Demonstration of Biofloc Fish Culture and Pearl Culture’ was organised on September 23, 26 and 27 by the Department of Fisheries, Biswanath in collaboration with the Department of Forests. The training programme was convened under Assam Project on Forest and Biodiversity Conservation (APFBC) campaign at Dakhin Rangchali village under Behali Development Block. Abu Sufian, District Fishery Development Officer, Biswanath inaugurated the programme. Biofloc is an environment friendly aquaculture technique based on in-situ microorganism production.

The objectives of the programme were to support livelihood to Rangchali EDC members as well as the fishermen belonging to the Kaziranga 6th edition, to impart basic knowledge on Biofloc fish farming and pearl culture among educated youths, to make the villagers aware of new business ideas pursuing fisheries science and also to attract more youth towards fish culture following scientific technique.

Various activities were carried out during the training programme including demonstration of Biofloc fish and Pearl culture.

Ganesh Borah, Sub-Divisional Fishery Development Officer, Biswanath, Sarmistha Bormudoi, Fisheries Development Officer, Behali Development Block, Rulen Hazarika, Vice-Chairman, Assam Pearl Development Cooperative Society Limited and Bijit Bania, Technical Expert, APART imparted training as Resource Persons to the local youths. Around forty participants took part in the training programme.

