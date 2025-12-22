Assam: Training programme on disaster management held in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The three-day training programme organized by the Biswanath revenue circle office in collaboration with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority and Biswanath District Disaster Management Authority concluded on Saturday. Through this three-day programme held at Golap Barborah State Institute of Rural Development (GBSIPRD), Biswanath Chariali, the training was provided on various aspects of disaster management.

Approximately 200 participants, including Lot Mandols of Biswanath revenue circle, gaon pradhans, CQRT volunteers, officials of various line department, police personnel, National Cadet Corps volunteers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and VDP members, received comprehensive training on disaster response and relief management, basic search, and rescue techniques, child-focused emergency preparedness, and water and health-related issues in emergencies. On the third day of the programme, an earthquake emergency management drill was conducted at SIRD Campus and Kachari Maidan, involving the 12th Battalion, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Arunachal Pradesh, and a team from Biswanath Fire and Emergency Services. The Health Department’s GVK EMRI 108 Ambulance service also participated in the mock exercise.

