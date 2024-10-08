Assam Transfers 41 Registered Online Stock Trading Scam To CBI, Informs CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that all the registered cases related to the online stock trading scam will be formally transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

The Assam CM took to his official X handle to share about the transfer of the cases to the probe agency.

"To ensure a fair investigation on the online stock trading scam, we requested the Government of India to formally hand over all 41 registered cases to the CBI. CBI is officially taking over this matter, and we'll extend all possible support to ensure that justice is served at the earliest," CM Sarma's post on X stated.