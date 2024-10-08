Cachar Police Launches 'Anti-Romeo Squad' In Silchar To Ensure Women's Safety During Durga Puja

SILCHAR: The Silchar Police has come up with an interesting initiative to ensure women safety during the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations.

They have once-again introduced the "Anti-Romeo Squad" to keep a close watch on any instances of misbehaviour or harassment against women or children during the Durga Puja festivities.

This squad will come into existence from today (October 7) and will mostly consist of women police officers. Its members received rigorous training in unarmed combat over the last 15 days.

Clad in black uniforms, "Anti-Romeo Squad" will be tasked with patrolling the town on bikes and will be a 24X7 duty.