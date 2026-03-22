Assam Transport Minister Charan Boro, BPF's Rihan Daimari File Nominations in Udalguri District

The election contest in Udalguri district took clearer shape on Friday as two prominent candidates formalised their entry into the 2026 Assam Assembly Elections.

Assam Transport Minister Charan Boro filed his nomination for the No. 47 Majbat Legislative Assembly constituency, while former Assam PHE Minister Rihan Daimari of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) submitted his papers for the No. 46 Udalguri Legislative Assembly constituency — both at Udalguri.

Both candidates were accompanied by Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah during the filing.

Also Read: Congress, BPF, GSP candidates file nomination for Udalguri -Darrang Lok Sabha seat