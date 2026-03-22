Assam Transport Minister Charan Boro, BPF's Rihan Daimari File Nominations in Udalguri District

The election contest in Udalguri district took clearer shape on Friday as two prominent candidates formalised their entry into the 2026 Assam Assembly Elections.
Assam Transport Minister Charan Boro filed his nomination for the No. 47 Majbat Legislative Assembly constituency, while former Assam PHE Minister Rihan Daimari of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) submitted his papers for the No. 46 Udalguri Legislative Assembly constituency — both at Udalguri.
Both candidates were accompanied by Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah during the filing.
Also Read: Congress, BPF, GSP candidates file nomination for Udalguri -Darrang Lok Sabha seat
The nominations were preceded by a show of strength on the ground. A large rally was organised at Udalguri by the BPF and UPPL ahead of the filing, drawing supporters from across the constituency and setting an energetic tone for the campaigns to come.
The No. 46 Udalguri constituency is shaping up as a particularly competitive battleground, with Dipen Boro of the UPPL also filing his nomination for the same seat on Friday.
Boro was accompanied by Assam Minister UG Brahma and UPPL President Pramod Boro during his nomination filing — a visible signal of the party's commitment to the seat.