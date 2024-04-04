Congress, BPF, GSP candidates file nomination for Udalguri -Darrang Lok Sabha seat

TANGLA/Kalaigaon: The Udalguri-Darrang Lok Sabha constituency which will go on polls in the second phase on April 26 witnessed several heavy weight politicians filling nomination papers for the seat before the District Commissioner and DEO, Javir Rahul Suresh at Udalguri on Wednesday. A total of five candidates have filed the nomination for the Udalguri-Darrang Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday. While Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) candidate ,veteran politician, Durga Das Boro filed his nomination and was accompanied by BPF supremo, Hagrama Mohilary , BPF candidate for Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat, Khampha Borgoyary; Dalgaon AIUDF MLA, Mazibur Rahman, Mazbat MLA, Charan Boro and a large gathering of jubilant party workers and supporters. After nomination, BPF President Hagrama Mohilary asserted that UPPL have sold false promises and deceived the people and exuded confidence that his party will clean sweep both Udalguri-Darrang and Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seats with landslide margin. The Indian National Congress (INC) candidate being part of 15 party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA) , former parliamentarian and senior advocate, Madhab Chandra Rajbongshi also filed his nomination.

The Naba Sarania led Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) candidate Dr. Swarna Devi have also filed nomination for the Udalguri-Darrang Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday. Besides Jitendra Chaliha from Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) and Abul Kasem from Republican Party of India (RPI) filed their nomination on Wednesday.

Pertinently after delimination, the newly-carved out Udalguri-Darrang HPC have encompassed 11 Legislative Assembly constituencies namely Rangia LAC, Kamalpur LAC, Tamulpur LAC, Goreswar LAC, Udalguri LAC, Bhergaon LAC, Tangla LAC,Mazbat LAC, Sipajhar LAC, Mangaldai LAC, Dalgaon LAC covering 4 districts. The constituency has a total number of 21,87160 voters comprising 10,99294 males and 10,87847 females.

