Assam: Travelogue by Mainu Barua released at Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On the occasion of its silver jubilee year, the Numaligarh Refinery Branch Xahitya Xabha published and released a travelogue titled 'Rhine Nodir Shanta Paar Spandita Anubhavr Jhongkar' (Echoes of Vibrant Feelings on the Serene Banks of the Rhine) written by Mainu Barua, a science teacher of Numaligarh Higher Secondary School. The book, based on her travels across Europe, was formally unveiled on Wednesday at a solemn function held at the branch office by Dr Kajal Saikia.

The meeting, presided over by Sangam Panchanan, began with a welcome address delivered by branch Secretary Pranabjyoti Saikia. Distinguished journalist Mahen Saikia, writer Dr Ruby Bora, acting Principal of Numaligarh High School Nibedita Tati, and President of the school's managing committee Sangeeta Saikia Rabha were among those present. At the gathering, author Mainu Barua spoke about the inspiration and experiences behind the creation of the book.

Songs were performed at the event by Swastika Srija Sonowal, Pradip Kumar Das, and Kashmiri Bora. On the same occasion, recently retired Hiteswar Gogoi and his family members were felicitated, along with Pradip Kumar Das for being recognized as a regular artiste of the Dibrugarh All India Radio Centre. The vote of thanks was delivered by Mainu Barua.

Dr Ruby Bora briefed the gathering on the necessary arrangements for publishing the book.

