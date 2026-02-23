Tezpur Xahitya Xabha hosts insightful lecture on Borgeet and Xanchipat manuscripts

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur Xahitya Xabha organized an insightful lecture programme titled ‘Borgeet Based on Xanchipat Manuscripts: Text and Variants’ at the Tezpur Xahitya Xabha Bhawan on February 22.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Sanjib Pol Deka, Associate Professor in the Department of Assamese at Tezpur University and recipient of the Xahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar, spoke extensively on the historical evolution and textual interpretations of Borgeet. He observed that the successors of the two Mahapurushas of the Neo-Vaishnavite movement began incorporating their own compositions alongside the original Borgeets from the 18th century onward in an effort to associate themselves with the revered saints.

Dr Deka further remarked that the Borgeet Study Committee formed under the leadership of Dr Maheswar Neog had certain limitations in recognizing songs from Ankiya Naat as Borgeet solely from a musical standpoint. Through an audio-visual presentation, he displayed Borgeets recorded in Sanchipat manuscripts and emphasized the importance of preservation, promotion, and critical textual analysis of these invaluable documents.

Referring to historical sources, including a 1928 issue of Bahi magazine edited by Lakshminath Bezbarua, he highlighted significant references to Borgeets composed by Padmapriya Aai. He clarified that while it was widely believed that the two Mahapurushas composed 191 Borgeets, the actual number stands at 189. He also noted that Borgeets were not formally recognized before 1548 and elaborated on various scholarly interpretations and prevailing misconceptions surrounding their definition and authenticity. The programme was presided over by Dhrubajyoti Das, President of Tezpur Xahitya Xabha. Secretary Dr Pallab Bhattacharya delivered the welcome address, while former Secretary Pankaj Barua conducted the proceedings.

The lecture evoked keen interest among attendees, including noted educationist and retired Tezpur University Professor Dr Manabendra Sarmah, eminent writer Manik Bora, retired District and Sessions Judge Sutham Das, retired Principal Dr Shibaranjan Mahanta, and writer Ruma Devi, who engaged in an interactive discussion with the speaker.

On the occasion, a song titled ‘Kahili Puwar Kuwali Phali,’ written by Dr Dharmendra Kumar Barua of Tezpur College, composed by Shibananda Baruah and sung by Deba Gitsh, was formally released by noted lyricist-composer and President of Ban Theatre, Bankim Sarmah, a recipient of the Assam Government’s Artiste Pension. In his remarks, Sarmah described the release as a memorable moment for Tezpur’s literary and musical community and highlighted the vital role of music in Assamese society.

The event concluded with a soulful rendition of the timeless song ‘Mor Gaan Houk Bohu Aasthahinotar Biporite’ by popular singer Muruli Nath, paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

