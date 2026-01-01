Assam: Tree and Flower Festival begin at Daigong river bank in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The four-day Khumtai Tree and Flower Festival began on Tuesday amid the scenic natural surroundings of Letekubasti, on the banks of the Daigong river at Morangi in the Khumtai constituency of Golaghat district.

The fair has been organized at the initiative of Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia, with the cooperation of the local people. The MLA stated that the objective of organizing the tree and flower fair is to open up avenues for rural tourism in this backward interior region, while creating a beautiful environment and promoting rural development.

The festival was formally inaugurated at 11 am by Minister Pijush Hazarika. Setting aside political discussions, Minister Pijush Hazarika, along with Minister Atul Bora, MPs and MLAs, immersed themselves in the greenery and floral surroundings.

Among those present at Tuesday’s programme were MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka, Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain, Barhampur MLA Jitu Goswami, along with several senior BJP leaders, who participated in the festival.

Amid the presence of trees and flowers, the people of Golaghat came together in an effort to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the New Year 2026. The ministers and MLAs also enjoyed themselves by playing chess at the flower fair.

