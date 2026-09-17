Assam Tribal Cultural Mahasabha Marks Fourth Foundation Day, Renews Call to Preserve Indigenous Heritage

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SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar district committee of the Assam Tribal Cultural Mahasabha observed its fourth annual foundation day with a colourful programme at the Sivasagar Tribal Rest House on Wednesday, highlighting the importance of preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the tribal communities of Assam.

During the programme, a memorial programme was held in remembrance of those associated with the Mahasabha who have passed away.

Later, a discussion session on ‘Coordination, Development, Problems and Solutions of the Culture of the Tribal Communities of Assam’ was held under the chairmanship of noted social worker and former national president of the All India Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Employees Welfare Association, Punaram Mili.

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