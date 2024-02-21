Assam: Tribute ceremony held at Jagiroad in memory of late Nandalal Upadhyay

JAGIROAD: A special tribute ceremony was held in memory of late Nandalal Upadhyay, one of the founders, former president and prominent social worker of Sitajakhla Dairy Producers Cooperative Society at Amlighat, Jagiroad on February 18. The tribute was held at the office of the cooperative society and artists Jatin Bora and Mahendra Hazarika lit lanterns and laid flowers. The two artists recalled the life of Karmayogi Nandalal Upadhyay, who was one of the pioneers of institutions like Sitajakhla Dairy Producers Cooperative Society and made unique contributions to the social life of the area as well as education and sports. The event was attended by all the office bearers of the cooperative society and the pioneer’s wife Ishwari Upadhyay. The event was moderated by the chairman of the Cooperative Society Ranjiv Kumar Sharma.

