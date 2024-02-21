Assam: Press Information Bureau, Guwahati organized media workshop at Haflong

Haflong: Media workshop facilitates insightful discourse and interaction with journalists on key government initiatives. Press Information Bureau, Guwahati held Vartalap-Media Workshop at Haflong, Dima Hasao with a day-long programme on Tuesday. The workshop, organized at Haflong Circuit House, witnessed the convergence of esteemed experts, journalists and government officials for a comprehensive exploration of critical topics.

The distinguished gathering delved into the intricacies of crucial government initiatives, with experts from diverse fields shedding light on relevant topics. Notable among the discussions were insights into vital government initiatives, ranging from governance to youth uplift and healthcare dissemination.

Commencing with a welcome address by Smita Saikia, Media and Communication Officer of PIB, participants were informed about the objectives of the Press Information Bureau and its functions, setting the tone for the rest of the proceedings. She also threw light on the reasons for holding Vartalap workshop at various parts of the state and how it has helped the journalists in obtaining deeper understanding of government activities.

Eminent experts from respective fields captivated the audience with in-depth analyses and discussions on various facets of governance and societal well-being. The Assistant Commissioner and in-charge District Election Officer Dima Hasao, Biplab Purkayastha shed light on essential election-related measures, ensuring journalists are equipped to navigate the upcoming electoral landscape responsibly.

Eminent journalist Partha Goswami spoke about his experiences and stressed on the importance of journalistic ethics and the rules that should govern media practitioners during elections. Goswami elaborated on the role of media ethics in presenting good governance for the common man’s benefit, emphasizing the responsibility of journalists in shaping public opinion.

Furthermore, the workshop featured discussions led by the District Sports Officers Zagir Khan, highlighting the array of programmes spearheaded by both state and central governments for youth empowerment. Special attention was drawn to initiatives aimed at steering today’s generation away from the perilous grips of terrorism and drug addiction, channeling their energies towards constructive pursuits.

Dr Pankaj Thomas, Senior Consultant, Regional Resource Centre, NE region, Ministry of Health &FW spoke about how journalists can help in spreading awareness about various government health schemes and benefit the public with correct information regarding health issues.

A significant portion of the workshop was dedicated to shedding light on the healthcare scenario in the hill district, with emphasis on government initiatives and their dissemination through media channels. Attendees gained valuable insights into how media can effectively amplify the positive strides made by the community in the realm of healthcare.

The event also witnessed officials from the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), further enhancing the collaborative spirit of the workshop. Vartalap Media Workshop in Haflong successfully provided a platform for meaningful discussions and knowledge exchange, fostering a collective commitment to responsible journalism and societal well-being, stated a press release.

