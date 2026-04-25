Assam: Tribute paid to eminent writer and journalist Nitya Bora in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A public tribute was paid to noted Assamese writer-journalist and progressive thinker, Late Nitya Bora, on Thursday in Sivasagar.

The tribute programme was organized in the evening near the Central Market area, where younger admirers and journalists of Sivasagar gathered to honour the distinguished son of Assam who dedicated his life to the service of the Assamese language and society. Senior journalist Ratu Kumar Das lit ceremonial lamps on the occasion, while floral tributes were offered by acting General Secretary of Sibsagar Press Club Himanshu Neog.

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