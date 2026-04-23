Veteran Assamese Journalist and Editor Nitya Borah Passes Away at 82

Born on September 1, 1944, in a remote village of Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district, Borah completed his schooling at Jamugurihat Higher Secondary School in 1962 before pursuing college studies first at Darrang College in Tezpur and later at Gauhati Commerce College.
He eventually switched to the Arts stream at Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati, graduating in 1966 with honours in Assamese. He went on to complete his postgraduate studies in Assamese at Gauhati University in 1970, while simultaneously studying journalism and law.
His association with Assamese literary magazines — including Monideep, Asomiya Kobita, Samakalin, and Naxa — began as far back as 1965, during his student years.
Borah's most defining editorial project was Sampratik Samyakee, a socio-political magazine he published and edited from Guwahati from 1976 through 1985.
The magazine, launched during the Emergency period, was notably critical of certain aspects of the Assam Movement — a position that earned Borah social censure at the time but underscored the independent, unflinching character his journalism would be defined by throughout his career.
He began freelance writing in 1984 and remained a regular columnist for nearly two decades. In 2011, he became the full-time editor of an Assamese newspaper, a role he held for close to a decade.
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Beyond his journalism, Borah made a significant contribution to Assamese literature as an editor.
He edited dozens of books in the Assamese language, most notably the ten-volume Bezboruah Rachanawalee, published by the Publication Board of Assam. More recently, he edited works including Itihas Aaru Aitijya on Dr Amalendu Guha and Jagroto Bibek – Udayaditya Bharali, along with co-editing two books on Golap Borbora.
He was a recipient of two of Assamese journalism's most prestigious honours — the Lakhinath Phukan Journalism Bota and the Harendra Nath Baruah Journalism Bota.
Ideologically a committed Marxist, Borah remained active in Assam's socio-political life until the very end.
Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sadness at the news, writing on social media that Borah's "long and distinguished contribution to journalism in Assam, along with his unique writing style, earned him countless admirers" and that his passing had "created a profound void."
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi described Borah as "a dedicated, responsible, and far-sighted personality" whose "editorial leadership, integrity, and sense of responsibility towards society will always be remembered."
The Assam Jatiya Parishad, in a statement by president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan, called Borah "an uncompromising and resolute voice of people-centric journalism in Assam" and noted his role as a torchbearer of progressive Assamese literature through Sampratik Samayiki.
Condolences also poured in from organisations including the Gauhati Press Club, Assam Press Correspondents' Union, Media Association of Assam, Axom Bartajibi Sangha, and Assam State Primary Teachers Association.