Veteran Assamese Journalist and Editor Nitya Borah Passes Away at 82

A Life Rooted in Letters and Journalism

Born on September 1, 1944, in a remote village of Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district, Borah completed his schooling at Jamugurihat Higher Secondary School in 1962 before pursuing college studies first at Darrang College in Tezpur and later at Gauhati Commerce College.

He eventually switched to the Arts stream at Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati, graduating in 1966 with honours in Assamese. He went on to complete his postgraduate studies in Assamese at Gauhati University in 1970, while simultaneously studying journalism and law.

His association with Assamese literary magazines — including Monideep, Asomiya Kobita, Samakalin, and Naxa — began as far back as 1965, during his student years.

An Editor Who Took Stands

Borah's most defining editorial project was Sampratik Samyakee, a socio-political magazine he published and edited from Guwahati from 1976 through 1985.

The magazine, launched during the Emergency period, was notably critical of certain aspects of the Assam Movement — a position that earned Borah social censure at the time but underscored the independent, unflinching character his journalism would be defined by throughout his career.

He began freelance writing in 1984 and remained a regular columnist for nearly two decades. In 2011, he became the full-time editor of an Assamese newspaper, a role he held for close to a decade.

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