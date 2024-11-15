Assam: Tribute to Ashim Hazarika

Ashim Hazarika, my khura, left for his heavenly abode on October 30 this year on the day of Narakasura Chaturdashi, the day Lord Krishna had put Narakasura, the demon king to death, and every year around Diwali season, this day is celebrated to rejoice good over evil that signifies victory over challenges. The symbolic connection of this auspicious day and my uncle’s demise is that he was a testimony of valour which he overcame with silence yet intrepidly.

Moon khura, as I used to address him, was an amiable, purposeful, and a righteous individual personified, known for his benevolence and support in times of need. Having an individual rapport with every member of our large Indian family, from aged to young, he was a dependable being ever ready with solution and guidance, angel like.

I recall some fond memories of him in my childhood as the eldest niece from my paternal side. His visits to my hostel with large packets of goodies were eagerly awaited by me and my friends. He made sure all of it were my favourites. He was aware of people’s tastes and preferences, showered us with gifts filled with love. As a true guardian, his advice was always timely protecting us from getting into mishaps.

He also had a knack in encouraging children as I fondly remember him gifting me a diamond nose pin on the condition of excelling in my class 12th board exams which I happily fulfilled his promise in lieu of getting a prize! A principled person and a well-wisher at heart, he never hesitated in conveying the importance of family values to us. His visits to our residence with his companion Rupa Khuri will always be cherished as each year we used to encircle around the bonfire cozily with barbeque and sumptuous eateries. His meticulous planning for family gatherings and hospitality were truly admirable as he always made us welcomed. Khura was recognized for his dedication at work; professionally a PwD engineer he spearheaded multiple strategic on-site projects in Assam and was often sent outside the state on deputation that advanced his craftsmanship.

Beyond work pursuits, he was seen engaged with NGO activities and with NGO Deepsara – an organization based in Assam, he was committed to the cause of regeneration of medicinal plants. He spent quality time with his pets and nature, which he loved dearly.

I will miss my Khura fondly and words are inexplicable for me and my family at the moment. As a tribute to him, I am sharing a para from a beautiful song ‘Always remember us this way’ to honour his presence.

…So when I’m all choked up,

And I can’t find the words,

Every time we say goodbye

it hurts,

When the sun goes down,

And the band won’t play,

I’ll always remember us this way…

Rest in peace, Om shanti.

– Attrika Hazarika

