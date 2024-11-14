Assam: Xatradhikar Premeswar Mahanta of Dwaraka Bishnupur Xatra passes away

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: Xatradhikar Premeswar Mahanta of Dwarka Bishnupur Xatra, one of the branches of Sri Sri Tipuk Mayamara Xatra in Tinsukia district, passed away on Tuesday. He was 91 and is survived by two married sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His funeral took place on Tuesday according to Moran community’s religious system and was attended by thousands of devotees, leaders of many political parties and organizations. Late Xatradhikar was not only a Xatradhikar but also an ideal person for the wider society around him. He maintained cordial relations with people of all walks of life in the society. His son Harakanta Mahanta is the president of Moran Xahitya Xabha.

His death has cast a pall of gloom in the whole area. Many parties and organizations like Axam Moran Xabha, All Moran Students’ Union, Moran Jatiya Mahila Parishad, Sadou Moran Kala-Kristi Kendra, Moran Xahitya Xabha, Moran Jatiya Karmachari Saikhik Bikash Kendra and All Assam Students Union(AASU), Asam Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) mourned his death and offered floral tributes in his sacred memory.

