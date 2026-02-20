Assam: Tribute volume ‘Borennya’ unveiled in memory of Lalit Baruah

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The tribute volume “Borennya”, dedicated to the memory of Lalit Baruah, a pioneering figure in Dhekiajuli’s media landscape, socially committed litterateur, and former President of the Sonitpur District Sahitya Sabha, was formally unveiled on Thursday at a solemn commemorative meeting organized by the Dhekiajuli Branch Sahitya Sabha.

The book was jointly released by several distinguished personalities. The late Lalit Baruah, a literary pensioner, devoted his life to education, literature, culture, sports, environmental initiatives, and various social organizations. Revered as a guardian-like figure of the martyr town of Dhekiajuli, Baruah authored seven books across diverse genres and was known as a silent poet, litterateur, and novelist.

The memorial meeting took place at 1:30 PM at Baruah’s residence in Dhekiajuli. The book was unveiled by Dr. Sukadeb Adhikari, President of the Sonitpur District Sahitya Sabha; Dhruva Bhushan Mahanta, former President of the Dhekiajuli Branch Sahitya Sabha; Dr. Bishwaranjan Kalita; senior journalist Naren Bora; Assam Government awardee retired teacher Sachindra Baishya; retired teacher Dhruva Prasad Nath; and Bogiram Boro of the Senior Citizens’ Association.

The meeting was chaired by Prabhakar Barman, President of the Dhekiajuli Branch Sahitya Sabha and President of the 95th Annual Session of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha. In the presence of Baruah’s wife, retired teacher Leelabati Baruah, family members, and relatives, the program began with floral tributes offered before his portrait by local residents.

The commemorative volume, edited by Prabhakar Barman, presents a comprehensive overview of Baruah’s illustrious life and multifaceted contributions. He was assisted by Dhruva Bhushan Mahanta, President of the Editorial Committee; Gautam Rajbanshi, Secretary of the Dhekiajuli Branch Sahitya Sabha; Polima B. Chetia, Secretary of the Assam State Journalists’ Association; and senior journalists including Kalpajyoti Nath.

Speaking on the occasion, noted litterateur and Principal of LOKD College, Dhekiajuli, Dr. Sukadeb Adhikari said that Lalit Baruah, originally from Konwar Gaon in Lakhimpur district, became a permanent resident of Dhekiajuli through his profession and service. He praised Baruah’s unparalleled efforts in strengthening and expanding the activities of the Asom Sahitya Sabha in the martyr town. Enriched by Vaishnavite philosophy, the retired teacher nurtured and educated a truly inclusive society, transcending divisions of caste, creed, religion, and language.

